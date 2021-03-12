COVID-19 Weekly Review: MSDH is reporting 2,312 new COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) One week after Governor Tate Reeves lifts the state-wide mask mandate, COVID-19 cases rise.

Since Monday, Mississippi has seen 2,312 new cases.

- Advertisement -

That’s 362 more cases during the same time frame as last week.

75 new deaths were reported this past week, with some occurring earlier this year.

The average number of hospitalizations this week is 320.

Based on population, Choctaw County ends the week in the state’s top ten categories of most new cases.

More than 283,000 Mississippians are presumed recovered from the virus.

This means there are just over 9,000 presumed active cases in the state.