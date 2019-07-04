CPD swears in more officers, still has openings

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Police Department swore in more officers but still has openings to fill.

Mayor Robert Smith swore-in the officers this week.

Police Chief Fred Shelton said that brings the department’s number up to 59 officers.

He said CPD should have 61 patrolmen.

The department will host a career day on July 13.

Shelton will be looking for entry-level and lateral transfer applicants.

The city did implement a hiring freeze back in April but have allowed certain departments to maintain a staffing minimum.