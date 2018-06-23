Cracker Barrel Corporate Office Reacts To Friday Shooting

LEBANON,TN (WCBI)- The Cracker Barrel Corporate office is expressing full support for its employees and Columbus Police in the wake of the Friday shooting

Below is full statement given to WCBI by the company

We were shocked and saddened to learn about the shooting at our Columbus, MS store in which one of our managers was injured. We are grateful, however, that further casualties were avoided due to actions of several of our employees, including our manager who was injured, who took steps to protect others. The safety of our team members and guests is always our highest priority, and we’re incredibly proud of our team who handled the situation as well as they did. We are cooperating fully with authorities in their investigation and continue to focus on doing everything we can to support our employees through this difficult time.