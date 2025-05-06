Cranking up the rain chances

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Starting Tuesday night, rain chances will be cranking up! It is going to be a soggy week. Time to bring the rain gear right back out.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Showers start up in the evening. Heavy showers will be possible, heavier amounts in thunderstorms. Which means rumbles of thunder and lightning will be possible too. Severe threats are low for tonight, but not impossible. Stay weather aware, especially in some of our southern most counties.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers will be possible, the chance will be slightly lighter. A lot of the moisture will hopefully have been taken up with the showers from Tuesday night. Heavy clouds will maintain with high temperatures expected to reach the low to middle 70s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Moisture returns Thursday and Friday. That means more showers and storms to end the week. A following upper level low will keep rain around into the weekend.