Cranking up the summer-time heat

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Heading towards a hot weekend with returning rain chances. Isolated to scattered showers/storms will remain possible next week, with highs ranging from middle 80 to lower 90s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: High pressure sitting over Mississippi tonight will keep conditions clear and calm. Temperatures will be able to drop a few more degrees, heading towards the lower 60s.

WEEKEND: HOT WEEKEND ahead! Hopefully your pools are open. Saturday will be warm, but Sunday cranks up the heat. Sunday high temps could reach the lower to likely middle 90s for afternoon highs. Rain chances have dropped some, but an isolated shower or thunderstorm can’t be overlooked. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures are likely to range from the middle 80s into the lower 90s. Rain chance will be light but possible most days. Low temps overnight will be mild/warm in the middle 60s to lower 70s. Not too bad for June!