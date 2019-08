LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI)- A single car crash has claimed the life of a Vernon man.

James Robert Allen, 48, was killed when the 1995 Ford Ranger he was driving, left the roadway and crashed into the trees.

- Advertisement -

The wreck happened at 5:40 Monday evening, on Beaver Creek Road, in Lamar County, just six miles southeast of Sulligent.

Allen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.