Crash Kills A Columbus Man

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An early Sunday morning, one car crash in Lowndes County, claims the life of a 21-year old man.

Coroner Greg Merchant says the man is Ethan Persons.

Merchant says a Lowndes County Deputy was on his way home from work when he found the wreck in the wooden area west of Highway 69.

Mississippi Highway Patrol SGT. Derrick M. Beckom says the crash happened before daylight on Highway 69 just north of Concord Road.

Persons and 22-year old Justin Loyd were in a Mustang traveling south, when they ran off the right side of the road, hitting a tree.

Both men were ejected from the car.

Persons was pronounced dead at the scene and Loyd was airlifted to a hospital in Memphis.

The accident remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.