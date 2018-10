COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- One person is sent to the hospital after two trucks collide in Columbus.

It happened after 3 p.m. Monday afternoon along main street. It happened right in front of the Palmer Home Thrift Store.

A red Ford Ranger and white GMC pick up crashed into one other.

The driver of the white pick up was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation