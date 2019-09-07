CRAWFORD,MISS. (WCBI)-Today the City of Crawford held its annual Cotton Boll Festival.

Before the events got underway there was a a Benefit for Tammy Prescott and Fannie Anthony.

They called the Benefit “Bikin For A Cure” which had Motorcycles and ATV’s.

The city then showed its gratitude for it “unsung heros” before getting the Celebration underway.

This is our twelfth annual Cotton Boll festive and kicked off this morning at the West Lowndes high school with a Motorcycle ride for our unsung hero’s and we rode from there to the Crawford community center where we got the ATV’s that rode from from here and we went on a motorcycle ride through, back here now we’re celebrating our unsung hero’s. After that we will be having our festival>

The Festival went on until midnight Saturday.