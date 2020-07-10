Crawford Food Giveaway

CRAWFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s food to share from those who grow it in Crawford.

Healing Springs Farmacy is a vegan farm known for produce.

They are joined every other week by other farmers to give food away to people in the community in need.

Mayor Willie Dean Parson says those that have more than they need make sure to take care of their neighbors.

“This is really a good thing. Some people don’t have it and they have more than one person in the household and they are not working and its something to help the people with children put food on their table and it is free and so they can come and get it,” said Parson.

Mississippi minority farmers have played a key role in organizing the giveaway.

The group handed out the food on Friday.