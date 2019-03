COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Kids don’t try this at home. You may not know it but bats are native to Downtown Columbus, and one found its way into the WCBI Newsroom Tuesday night.

After taking a tour of the building he was cornered in a conference room.

- Advertisement -

WCBI’s fearless team of bat removal experts were able to safely capture him.

The bat was released into its native environment unharmed. At last check it was hovering somewhere over College Street.