Crime Stoppers provides a valuable tool for the police

Impact of Crime Stoppers seen during recent awards luncheon

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A non profit that allows citizens to provide valuable information to law enforcement agencies to fight crime is having a big impact.

Every week, Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi asks the public to provide information on a felony crime.

Since Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi began in the early 1990s, it has received 1,018 , resulting in 607 arrests and ,1486 cleared cases.

Callers can receive up to a thousand dollars for a tip.

“You can turn in the tip, as long as there’s an arrest made off of that tip, you receive a percentage, up to a thousand dollars, it’s according to what the crime is,” said Chairperson Susan Wren.

Crimestoppers provides an outlet for law enforcement, media and the community to work together to get criminals off the streets.

The organization also ensures that all callers remain anonymous.

“A mother can turn in her son, a sister can turn in her brother, brother can turn in sister, it’s never public,” Wren said.

Saltillo Police Chief Dan McKinney says Crime Stoppers helps overcome two elements that can hamper community involvement, fear and apathy.

“Crime Stoppers is a huge asset, I worked at Tupelo for many years before I became chief at Saltillo and since I’ve been at Saltillo my short term, I know we’ve used them at least three or four times and been able to identify the subject we’re looking for, Crime Stoppers is huge and we are all very blessed to have it in our area,” Chief McKinney said.

Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi also holds the annual “Blue Steel Challenge.” That event is for law enforcement, and allows the professionals to test their skills on the firing range in a series of contests.