LEE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Tupelo police need help to identify this person that could have information about a drive-by shooting.

These are images from a gas station.

Investigators believe this person was a passenger in a dark-colored Nissan that was involved in the shooting.

The gunfire happened on October 4th on Eason Boulevard. The home was damaged in the shooting.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers of North East Mississippi at (800) 773-8477.