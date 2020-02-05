Curtis Flowers case handed over to Attorney General’s office

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Attorney General’s office was officially appointed to the Curtis Flowers murder case.

Flowers was granted bail and released from jail back in December.

The decision came the U.S. Supreme Court threw out his conviction.

District Attorney Doug Evans recused himself from the case last month. Judge Joseph Loper gave Evans until February 28 to turn over all documents to the AG’s office.

Once a review of the file is complete, a decision will be made on whether to try Flowers again or go another direction.

Loper did not set a deadline on when the review should be complete.