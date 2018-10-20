Customer Appreciation Day Focuses on Future Farmers

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some local farmers fear the next generation isn’t as interested in agriculture as they are.

To help inspire future farmers, veterinarians, and animal enthusiasts, the Oktibbeha County Co-Op held a customer appreciation day, along with Purina.

- Advertisement -

The event was geared toward the younger generation.

“We’ve got pony rides, chickens and turkeys, the MSU Dairy department is here with a few of their cattle. There’s a little bit for everybody,” said organizer Terri Tomlinson said.

Nobody let the rain slow them down which didn’t surprise Tomlinson.

“When it comes down to it, agriculture does not end just because it rains,” Tomlinson said.

Jessica Berglund spent all day in the elements, because she has goats for kids to pet.

“We were here last year with our chickens and this year we’ve got goats,” Berglund said.

She hopes her exhibit sparks an interest, and she’s not alone.

“They’re all volunteers, just to come and help educate,” Tomlinson said.

From the guy at the grill, to the younger group packaging the food to sell, organizers said everyone volunteered their time because they enjoy what they do and want to spread that joy to others, in fact, they believe our future depends on it.

“Children think that chocolate comes from brown cows. so it’s just a great opportunity to open their eyes to different aspects of agriculture,” Tomlinson said.

That’s why Saturday was all about planting a seed in the minds of the farmers of the future.

Organizers say the event will be held again next year in September or October.