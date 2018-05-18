Daily Rain Chances Continue

TODAY: Scattered showers and storms, particularly in the afternoon and evening. Some storms will have heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Rain chance around 40%. Highs in the mid 80s. Overnight lows in the mid 60s.

WEEKEND: Partly sunny, with scattered afternoon showers and storms. Rain chance around 30%. Highs in the low 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: The wet pattern will continue through next week, with rain chances around 50% each day and highs in the upper 80s. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.