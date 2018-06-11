Daily Rain Chances; Warm and Humid Weather This Week.

MONDAY/TUESDAY: Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. A brief strong storm will be possible in the afternoon. Highs in the low 90s with heat index values in the mid 90s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain around 50-60%. Overnight lows around 70°.

WED/THU/FRI: Highs remain in the low 90s with daily scattered showers and storms. An isolated strong storm will be possible each day as well. Heat index values in the triple digits in the afternoons. Rain chances around 40-50%.

WEEKEND: The same summer pattern continues through the weekend, with highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the 100s, and daily showers and thunderstorms.