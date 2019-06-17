MONDAY NIGHT: Most of the showers and storms will gradually fade away during the evening but a few could survive into the night. Muggy lows in the low 70s are likely.

TUESDAY: Additional pop-up showers and storms are likely around the region. The chance of rain is 60%. While widespread severe weather is unlikely any storm this time of year may become locally strong with isolated damaging wind gusts, small hail, torrential rainfall, and frequent lightning. Most of the activity that develops will fade away during the evening hours.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A warm and muggy night is on track with lows in the low 70s. Just an isolated shower or storm is possible.

WEDNESDAY: Another batch of showers and storms and once again a few could be on the strong side. Highs should top out around 90.

THURSDAY: There is a 60% chance of additional showers and storms in the region. Highs will be in the 80s.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: Rain chances will low into the 20-30% range while temperatures warm into the low to possibly mid 90s. Humidity is going to remain very high all weekend long.

