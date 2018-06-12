Daily Storm Chances Continue.

TODAY: Scattered to numerous storms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. An isolated severe storm with gusty winds and hail cannot be ruled out today, as is fairly typical in these summer storms. Lingering showers and storms possible overnight, with most clearing out by midnight. Lows around 70.

REST OF WEEK: The warm, humid, and stormy pattern continues through the rest of the forecast period. Highs in the low 90s each day, with heat index values in the upper 90s and low 100s. Scattered showers and storms each day, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Lows will remain in the low 70s.