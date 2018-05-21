Daily Storm Pattern Continues

NEXT 7 DAYS: High temperatures in the 80s each afternoon, with the humidity contributing to a heat index generally in the low 90s. Partly cloudy skies each day will give way to a few scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon. One or two stronger storms will be possible each day, but no organized severe weather is likely over the next 7 days. Showers and storms could linger till around midnight each night. Otherwise partly cloudy and mild, with lows in the upper 60s.

TROPICS: Model data coming in right now continues to show an area of disturbed weather pushing off the Yucatan peninsula and into the Gulf or Caribbean by mid to late week. Waters remain much too cool for substantial tropical development, but there is a small window of opportunity for this cluster of showers and storms to take on some brief tropical intensification that could lead to a tropical depression or perhaps a weak tropical or subtropical storm. Regardless of how this develops, somewhere between coastal Texas and the Florida keys will see heavy rain due to tropical downpours. This is no real tropical threat, but just something to keep our eyes on as we head through the week, because depending on the track it could enhance our rain chances a bit. Atlantic Hurricane season starts June 1st.