LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County road damaged by flood waters earlier this year could soon be repaired.

Nashville Ferry Road, just off Spurlock Road, has had gravel over it since February.

FEMA approved the repair project because it fell within the federal disaster declaration timeline.

County supervisors approved allowing the county to advertise for bids to make the repairs.

It could be a few months before the work is complete.