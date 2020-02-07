Damaged support-structure closes pedestrian bridge on Columbus Riverwalk

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A support-structure has been damaged on The Riverwalk pedestrian bridge in downtown Columbus.

The bridge, which crosses over the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway, is closed. City officials closed the bridge Friday afternoon.

Sources tell WCBI a support-structure called a pier has shifted and put the bridge in danger. We are told city officials believe flooding rains over the past year contributed to or actually caused the damage.

The Riverwalk itself remains open.

The city has not commented or released any information.

The pedestrian bridge was once the main thoroughfare to what is known as “The Island” in Columbus. It was built in the 1920s.

This is a developing story and we will have more on WCBI News at 5 & 6.