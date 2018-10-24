Damp & Dreary Thursday On Tap

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase with showers developing by sunrise. Lows should generally be in the low 50s but a few spots may briefly dip into the upper 40s. Northeasterly winds between 2 and 6 mph continue.

THURSDAY: Clouds and showers are likely with the chance of rain between 60-80%. Clouds and showers will limit highs to the mid to upper 50s. Cool air and easterly winds between 10 and 15 mph will make for a damp and dreary day all around the region. Total rainfall with this system should be in the 1/4” to 1” range.

- Advertisement -

FRIDAY: Some showers may linger during the first half of the day but a drying trend should as the day wears on. Mostly cloudy conditions will continue for the majority of the day. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60 are likely. Plan on temperatures in the 50s for high school football.

WEEKEND: A few showers are possible Saturday but the chance is only at 20%. The same story holds for Sunday afternoon and evening as well. Cooler 60s are expected on Saturday with milder 70s on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Fair weather is likely through Halloween. It looks like Mother Nature won’t be sending any major tricks our way until November begins.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat