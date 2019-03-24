Dancing With the King and Speaking with a Former Girlfriend of Elvis

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a weekend of ballroom dancing routines and Elvis Presley music in Tueplo this weekend.

The seventh annual “Dancing With the King” drew sell out crowds at the Tupelo Furniture market.

There were professional dance competitions, contests, and a celebrity dance contest.

WCBI’s Allie Martin took part in the celebrity dance off.

The event is sponsored by the Tupelo Elvis Presley Fan Club.

All proceeds go to scholarships for young dancers.

A former girlfriend of Elvis Presley was at this weekend’s “Dancing with the King.”

Diana Goodman started dating Elvis in 1975.

A modeling job took the then 24-year old to Memphis, where she was able to meet the entertainer.

Goodman recently wrote a book called “Nashville Nights, Hollywood Lights.”

In the book, she she recounts her time with Elvis and her years as a model and entertainer.

Goodman was also a regular on the “Hee-Haw” television series.

She signed copies of her book at the Dancing With the King.

She says she’s amazed at the new generation of Elvis fans.

“I always am surprised when I am around an Elvis fan group or event, at young children growing up to know him and appreciate him and that legacy is being passed down. I have a grand-daughter in the third grade, went to read in her class, I took a book, a children’s book, “Who was Elvis” and I read, skimmed through it, everyone of them knew who Elvis was,” says Goodman.

Goodman also signed copies of her book at Tupelo’s Barnes and Noble on Saturday.

She is also a former Miss Georgia and Atlanta Falcons cheerleader.