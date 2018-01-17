Dangerous Cold; Icy In Spots Today.

TODAY: Temperatures start in the single digits this morning, climbing into the 20s this afternoon. Wind chills as low as -5°F in the morning. Roads remain icy in places, and it’s difficult to tell in some spots until you are on top of it. Use extreme caution if venturing out today. Overnight, clear calm and again dangerously cold. Lows in the tens and single digits.

THURSDAY: Temps climb above the freezing mark Thursday afternoon. Highs around 40° under sunny skies. Overnight lows in the teens, so it remains somewhat dangerously cold overnight.

FRI/SAT: Warmer, with highs around 50° Friday and 60° Saturday with plenty of sun both days. Lows below freezing Friday night, but into the 40s Saturday night.

SUN/MON: Mid 60s Sunday, with a few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain before midnight around 30%. After midnight, rain chances pick up, with more widespread showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. Chance of rain between midnight and noon Monday around 70%. Highs in the mid to upper 50s Monday. We dry out through the late afternoon and overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. High temperatures in the upper 50s.