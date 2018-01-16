Dangerous Cold Tonight, Sunny & Cold Wednesday

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and COLD weather continues. Be sure to watch out for iced over roads and black ice in the wake of the snow event. Actual air temperatures should fall down into the low 10s and 0s. Wind chill values will be in the 0s and -0s.

WEDNESDAY: We’ll enjoy full sun all day long but highs will only make it into the upper 20s to around 30. Northwesterly winds between 10 and 15 mph will continue to produce dangerous wind chills in the 0s and 10s for most of the day. A combination of sun and dry air should allow iced over roads to dry out a bit more.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: It’ll be clear and COLD again. Look for lows in the low 10s. Black ice may continue to be a concern in some spots.

THURSDAY: Abundant sunshine and more of a southwesterly wind should allow temperatures to top out around 40. We’ll fall back into the low 20s Thursday night.

FRIDAY: The work week is going to end on a mostly sunny and near average note with highs around 50. It’ll feel like a heatwave after the middle of the week.

WEEKEND: A fair amount of sun is likely Saturday along with highs around 60. Mid 60s return Sunday but there will be more clouds and a good chance for late day and evening showers and storms.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram