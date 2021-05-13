Day 2 of Columbus murder trial continues with crime lab expert

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Thursday marked day 2 of a Columbus murder trial.

Aaron Mitchell was arrested shortly after an August 2019 shooting.

A grand jury later indicted him on the charge of murder.

Thursday, an expert from the Mississippi Crime Lab took to the stand to provide an analysis of what took place.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours on 22nd Street South.

28-year-old Marty Christopher Moore was shot multiple times and later died at Baptist Golden Triangle.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says there was an argument before the gunfire started.

The trial is expected to continue tomorrow.