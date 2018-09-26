DAY TWO – Pathologist details condition of Jessica Chambers body

BATESVILLE ( WCBI) – Afternoon testimony in the Quentin Tellis murder trial is focusing on autopsy reports. Forensic pathologist Dr.Erin Barnhart told jurors that Jessica Chambers died from smoke and soot inhalation and thermal heat exposure. Jurors saw autopsy photos one of which showed soot on the vocal chords. Barnhart testified that Chambers tongue was swollen and covered in soot but added there was no muscular damage to the tongue. She also told jurors the autopsy did not show any type of blunt force damage to Chambers body.