Deadline approaching for hopeful gator hunters

JACKSON (MDWFP RELEASE) – A total of 960 permits are available within seven hunting zones across the state for the 10-day season.

Applications to be considered for one of those permits are due by 10:00 AM Friday June 7. The 2019 Public Waters Alligator Hunting Season in Mississippi will be open from August 30 – September 9. Permits are limited by a random drawing and an application is required. The application is free but there is a $2.34 processing fee. Applicants may only apply in one alligator hunting zone of their choice. Applications are accepted on-line at www.mdwfp.com or at any point of sale location where Mississippi hunting and fishing licenses are sold. The first drawing will take place on June 12. Applicants whose names are drawn will be notified by email and will have 48-hours to purchase their permit via an electronic link. Any unpurchased permits from the first drawing will be entered in a second drawing of remaining available applicants. Drawn applicants from the second drawing will also be notified by email and will have 48-hours to purchase their permit via the electronic link. A credit card or debit card is required to complete the online permit purchase.

To be eligible to apply for an alligator hunting permit you must be a resident of Mississippi, at least 16 years of age at the time of application. Nonresidents with a Mississippi Lifetime License are eligible. Applicants must have one of the following licenses to be eligible to apply: a valid Mississippi Sportsman License, All-Game Hunting/Fishing License, Small Game Hunting/Fishing License, Apprentice Sportsman License, Apprentice All Game License, Apprentice Small Game License, Senior Exempt License, Disabled Exempt License, or Lifetime License.

For more information regarding alligator hunting rules and regulations, visit our website atwww.mdwfp.com/alligator or call us at 601-432-2199. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mdwfp or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDWFPonline.