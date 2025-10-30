Death investigation in Amory now ruled as murder/suicide

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – We have updates to a story we first brought you last week.

You’ll remember that the Amory Police were investigating the deaths of two people.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley told WCBI that Amory Police received a call just after 6 pm last Tuesday, October 28.

According to Amory PD, it was determined that the two people were involved in a domestic relationship, and this incident has been ruled a murder/suicide.

Out of respect for both families, the department will not be releasing any further details.

