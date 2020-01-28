Death Investigation Underway In Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A South Tupelo neighborhood was at the center of a death investigation Tuesday night.

TPD was dispatched to Meadow Drive and confirms one person has died.

- Advertisement -

Police are also responding to North Mississippi Medical Center for reports of a patient who arrived suffering from reported gunshot wound(s).

At this time the condition of that victim is unknown.

The department said this investigation is in the very early stages.

We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you more details as they become available.