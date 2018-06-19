Debris cleared from I-22, lane reopened

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- I-22 has been reopened after a crash forced it to be shut down Monday night.

City Spokesperson Leesha Faulkner says earlier Monday night, two 18 wheelers crashed in the Westbound lane near the Auburn Exit in Lee County.

One of the vehicles is a mail truck, and cannot be moved until Federal Postal Inspectors are on-scene.

The driver of the postal truck was ejected and found face down 50 yards east of where the trucks stopped, according to crews on scene.

The driver was taken to NMMC in stable, but serious condition.

The other driver was taken to a hospital for observation.

Debris has been cleared and the Westbound Lane of I-22 is open.