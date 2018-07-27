Decent Looking Weekend; Wetter Start To Next Week.

TODAY: A weak front moving through today will trigger a few scattered showers and storms, ranging from this morning to the mid to late afternoon. Not everyone gets wet. Rain chance around 30%. Temperatures today climb from the low 70s to the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. The heat index will remain in the mid 90s. Dry and comfortable overnight, with lows in the upper 60s.

WEEKEND: A rather quiet weekend in store weather-wise behind Friday’s front. Highs will hit the low 90s, with the heat index remaining in the mid 90s. Rain chances will be quite low, and most spots will stay dry through the weekend. Overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

MON/TUE: Another front pushes slowly across our area to kick off the work-week, leading to numerous showers and storms. Rain will be a bit more scattered on Monday, with the rain chance around 50% and highs in the low 90s, but by Tuesday rain will be widespread. Tuesday’s rain chance bumps up to 80%, with high temperatures in the mid 80s. Overnight lows both days in the 70s.

WED/THU: The slow moving front should clear our area by the latest on Wednesday afternoon. A few scattered showers and storms Wednesday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Thursday will feature a few hit or miss showers and storms, with highs in the upper 80s.