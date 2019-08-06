DECISION 2019: What to know before you vote

By
admin
-
0

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Tuesday is Primary Election Day 2019 for Mississippi. Here is everything you need to know before you head to the polls.

Before you vote, it is always a good idea to double-check that you are registered. You can do that in a few easy steps online. To check if you are registered to vote, CLICK HERE.

- Advertisement -

Polls will open Tuesday at 7:00 a.m. and close by 7:00 p.m.

To view specific voting information by county, CLICK HERE.

For candidate information, CLICK HERE.

WHERE DO YOU GO TO VOTE?

By Morgan Howard | August 5, 2019 at 11:57 AM CDT – Updated August 6 at 10:34 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Tuesday is Primary Election Day 2019 for Mississippi. Here is everything you need to know before you head to the polls at 7:00 a.m.

Before you vote, it is always a good idea to double check that you are registered. You can do that in a few easy steps online. To check if you are registered to vote, CLICK HERE.

Absentee ballots sent by mail must be received by the County Clerk’s office no later than 5:00 p.m. Monday.

Polls will open Tuesday at 7:00 a.m. and close by 7:00 p.m.

To view specific voting information by county, CLICK HERE.

For candidate information, CLICK HERE.

WHERE DO YOU GO TO VOTE?

The Secretary of State’s website has provided a simple way to check on the closest polling location for you. If you need to find out your polling location, CLICK HERE.

WHAT DO I NEED TO BRING?

According to the Secretary of State’s website, all Mississippians voting at the polls are required to show a photo ID card. Individuals voting in person by absentee ballot in person in the Circuit Clerk’s office are also required to show a photo ID.

Any one of the following ID’s can be used on election day.

  • A driver’s license
  • A photo ID card issued by a branch, department, or entity of the State of Mississippi
  • A United States passport
  • A government employee ID card
  • A firearms license
  • A student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college, or community/junior college
  • A United States military ID
  • A tribal photo ID
  • Any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency or entity of the United States government or any State government
  • A Mississippi Voter Identification Card

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Report a Typo
SHARE