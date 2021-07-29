Defense began presenting its case in trial of Tommy Chisholm

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The defense begins presenting its case in the Capital Murder trial of Tommy Chisholm and gets dealt some serious blows.

Judge Lee Howard denies 2 defense motions, one for a directed verdict, and one to lower the charge from capital murder to 1st-degree murder.

A key defense witness was also disqualified. When questioned by the prosecution, it was determined that she did not meet all the qualifications to be considered an expert witness as a forensic and clinical psychologist.

Defense Attorney Mark Cliett told the court that the witness had told him that she *had* met all of those qualifications.

Cliett asked for a mistrial. Judge Howard denied that request.

Defendant, Tommy Chisholm, also told the court that he would not be testifying on his own behalf.

The trial is expected to last until Saturday.