Definitely Fall Now

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Fall is here! Cool and cloudy conditions will stick with us for a few more days. Rain expected again Tuesday into Wednesday.

MONDAY NIGHT: Heavy clouds will be likely overnight, with a high chance for fog through the night. Temperatures look to drop into the middle 50s.

TUESDAY: Conditions will stay dry, as those clouds maintain through our morning. Temperatures will try to climb into the middle to upper 60s by the afternoon. Our next system will move in from the West. Rain chance will be re-introduced to the corner by late afternoon and will continue through the evening and overnight.

WEDNESDAY: The middle of our week will start with a chilly morning, in the upper 40s to lower 50s. The rainmaker system will continue tracking East, though the chance for rain will continue throughout the day. Temperatures will cooler than Tuesday, in the upper 50s. Lows will fall into the middle 40s, for another crisp morning.