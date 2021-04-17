Deliverance tabernacle church gives back to the community

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)-An east Tupelo church wanted to find a way to give back to the community.

The Deliverance Tabernacle Church on Hillsdale Drive, calls itself “A Church on the Move.”

Pastor Elder Deundra Poole said they had many sponsors who came forward and donated food and the boxes.

Volunteers packed over 100 boxes that could feed a family of four for a week.

” This outreach program is not necessarily geared towards just those that may be in need. Maybe it’s somebody else wanting to be a blessing to someone else. This food and these boxes are literally for everybody, for the single momma, for the daddy that’s trying to be there for his kids, for everybody. We just want to be a blessing, and we’re calling them blessing boxes,” said Pastor Deundra Poole.

Poole says the event was such a success that they intend to do it once a month.