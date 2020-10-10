Delta moving out, sunshine and warm weather returns

While the remnants of what once was Hurricane Delta continue to move out of the area, we are still going to see a few showers and some breezy winds tonight into Sunday. After that, clear skies return as temperatures warm back up into the 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain showers continue off-and-on tonight as mostly cloudy conditions persist. Temperatures will fall to the mid and upper 60s with breezy southerly winds.

- Advertisement -

SUNDAY: A few showers will be possible for the first half of Sunday, but overall, we’ll start to slowly dry out. Skies will likely remain mostly cloudy, but we could see a peek of sunshine or two before sunset. Thanks to the clouds, highs will only be in the mid to upper 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies make a comeback for Monday as temperatures climb higher than we’ve seen in the past several weeks. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, with a few spots even getting close to 90. No major rain is expected and, other than the heat, it’ll be a nice day.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: A weak cold front will clear the area on Monday, bringing our temperatures closer to normal for the middle of the week. Highs will be in the low 80s with overnight lows in the 50s. Overall, a perfect stretch of weather!

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Yet another cold front moves through on Friday, bringing the chance of some isolated showers. As of now, we’re not expecting any significant rainfall. Temperatures will dip once again, with highs only in the upper 60s to low 70s for Friday and Saturday. Saturday morning’s low will be in the low 40s, which could bring us some patchy frost.

Follow WCBI Weather on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram