Delta Sigma Theta Sorority read to children at ICS Headstart

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Wednesday is Read Across America Day, and the youngest students in West Point got to join in the fun with some special guests.

The Clay County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority took some friends to read to the children at ICS Headstart in West Point.

There were Cats in Hats – Grinches, too – if you look real close, you might even see a “Who”.

The excitement was so great and the interests so wide, that a classroom couldn’t hold them, so they went outside.

Read Across America is observed every year on March 2nd, Dr. Seuss’s Birthday, to encourage reading for children.

All of the students at ICS Headstart today went home with their own bookbags, complete with a couple of books.