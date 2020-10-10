Delta’s remnants bringing some impacts for Saturday

SUMMARY: Delta has weaken to a Tropical Storm now as it continues to move more well inland. The center of the storm will push through north Mississippi and west Alabama throughout the day on Saturday into early Sunday. The highest severe impacts should occur between sunrise and sunset. Rainfall amounts could be between 1-4″, wind gusts 30-40+ mph and brief spin-up isolated tornadoes remain possible. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 1pm Saturday and a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for areas north of Highway 82 until 7am Sunday. Stay weather aware today! Some rain and clouds will linger Sunday but the upcoming week is looking pretty nice and quiet.

SATURDAY: We are already dealing with cloudy skies this Saturday morning along with some rain & breezy conditions. The main severe weather threat has shifted to our east, but still we’ll be dealing with a few rain bands east of Delta’s center of circulation will lead to most of the active weather in our region. Between 1-4 inches of rain may fall and that could lead to some flooding issues. We’ll also have sustained winds between 15-25 mph with gusts 30-40+ or higher may occur leading to some scattered power outages and downed trees. A few isolated tornadoes also can’t be ruled out at any time from about sunrise to about sunset. The highest odds of them may occur during the afternoon hours during peak heating. Temperatures hold steady in the 70s all day long.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with areas of rain. Lows in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some showers may linger, especially during the first half of the day. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

MONDAY: We’ll dry out early next week as we the sunshine returns. Highs back up into the lower to mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Some isolated light rain showers could develop along a cold front early Tuesday. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and quiet. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s are favored through Thursday.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler, Highs only in the lower 70s.