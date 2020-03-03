Demand from state against Aberdeen mayor paid

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – An update was given Tuesday from the State Auditor’s office on a Monroe County case.

The demand against Aberdeen Mayor Maurice Howard was paid.

In a press release, State Auditor Shad White reported that a surety bond company paid more than $11,000 in demand.

Howard was arrested by the state last October and later indicted on five counts of embezzlement.

Prosecutors accused him of taking travel advance checks from the city and never going to the out-of-town meetings.

The alleged incidents happened from April 2017 to September 2017.

Although the money has been repaid, the criminal charges against Howard will move forward.

The mayor has denied the allegations.

A check has been sent to Aberdeen to recoup the loss, plus interest.

Investigative costs went to the State Auditor’s office.