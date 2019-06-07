Democratic Candidate For Commissioner of Agriculture Makes Stop In Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)-The Democratic candidate for Commissioner of Agriculture says his farming background qualifies him for the position.

Rickey Cole was in Tupelo speaking to Lee County Democrats on Friday.

Cole is a longtime farmer from Jones County and believes Mississippi farmers should be able to sell more of their produce and food in the state.

He says it is a huge economic development issue.

“All I am asking is for us to return to our roots, corporate farming is not sustainable in the long run,” said Cole. “I believe local producers, feeding local people is going to be the wave of the future. We’re seeing it in other states, for every dollar we spend in state, we create jobs.”

Cole faces Republican Incumbent Andy Gipson in the general election on November 5th.