DENNIS (WCBI) – A Dennis man is jailed on charges of failing to register as a sex offender.

Sheriff John Daugherty says 53 year old Terry Jerry White of County Road 74 was arrested because he moved but did not report that change to the sheriff’s department.

Daugherty warns others that have criminal records in Tishomingo County, to keep their physical locations known to officials because checks on registered sex offenders is always on going.