Deputies reportedly find drugs, gun, baby in West Point man’s car

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point man is facing serious drug charges after deputies reported finding a substantial amount of drugs, a gun, and a baby in his car.

Wednesday, Clay County deputies pulled 30-year-old Jirtavius Cox over on Highway 45 South.

A search of Cox’s vehicle reportedly turned up more than 200 grams of fentanyl tablets, a felony amount of marijuana, and a handgun.

There was also an infant in the car.

Cox is now charged with aggravated trafficking, felony possession of marijuana, and child endangerment.

The endangerment charge stems from the child being in close proximity to the drugs and gun in the car.

Cox’s bond was set at $55,000.

