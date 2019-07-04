Disabled Marine Veteran Spends Fourth Of July In Mall As Part of ‘7 Days For The Troops’

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A disabled veteran of the United States Marines continues his weeklong campout inside the Mall at Barnes Crossing, as part of a fundraiser for those wounded serving the nation.

Scott Burns has been living in the food court at the mall since Sunday afternoon. The Tupelo resident, who was injured during his time in the Marines more than 20 years ago, is raising money for an organization known as “Purple Heart Homes.”

That group helps remodel homes of wounded veterans to help make them handicapped accessible. Burns says celebrating the Fourth of July during his fundraiser is a huge honor.

“So much, we turn things political, that don’t need to be political and the Fourth of July is one of those things that really doesn’t need to be about politics, it’s about sacrifices made long before we ever came around and we’re able to do this event because of sacrifices many have made before us,” Burns said.

Burns will be at the mall collecting donations through Saturday evening. You can also donate online, for information on how to do that, and enter a raffle prizes ranging from a lawnmower, freezer full of meat and other items, use the app, venmo and search for Scott Burns 53.