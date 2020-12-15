TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Hundreds of families will have gifts under their Christmas trees thanks to an annual program by the Salvation Army.

This distribution day for ‘Angel Tree’ recipients looked different.

Instead of waiting inside the furniture market, Angel Tree recipients were given specific times to drive up, and pick up gifts for their ‘angels’

Chaka James says this year has been especially hard and she is grateful for “Angel Tree’ and what it means for her two grandkids.

“It’s a blessing, especially when you are on a fixed income and not able to get gifts, it’s such a blessing,” James said.

Volunteers were busy, delivering gifts as the cars drove up. Members of Tupelo High School’s Golden Wave football team were doing their part. Among them, Deon Shumpert, who knows first hand the impact Angel Tree can have on a child’s life.

“We used to get the same exact thing when we were small, people helped us, I’m here to help,” Shumpert said.

Teammate Sam Westmoreland didn’t let a broken leg stop him from making a difference.

“When you play a sport like football, community outreach is so important, being able to have that community back you up and being able to back up the community,” Westmoreland said.

While all of the Angels were adopted, not all of the gifts were returned in time for distribution day. The Tupelo Salvation Army doesn’t want any child to be left out and they say that’s where the public can help.

“Purchase things like basketballs, footballs, things that are unisex, that all kids really enjoy. Also, things for older kids at this point, like from Bath And Body Works, Axe Body Spray, really popular with teenage guys, watches, jewelry, that kind of thing, pocketbooks for older girls, and then popular things like Paw Patrol,” said Maj. Whitney Morton, of the Tupelo Salvation Army.

A second distribution day will take place later this week to make sure that all Angels get their gifts.

For those wanting to purchase gifts for Angel Tree, you can drop those off at the Social Services Office on Carnation Street in Tupelo.