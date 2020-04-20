District 41 representative handing out meals to community

A state representative and his mother have teamed up to feed the community.

District 41 Representative Kabir Karriem and Helen’s Kitchen have given meals to families, senior citizens, and first responders every Monday.

Monday was the first day of the giveaway.

Meals were handed out at the well-known Columbus restaurant starting at 11 a.m.

Workers were preparing dozens of meals and would be there until the food was gone.

“(We) Do something every year, as it relates to the community, and we felt that we needed to step up and make sure that those who are in need, make sure that they have a hot meal. That’s why we are doing this today,” said Kabir Karriem.

“Just every once in a while, we have to give back and show that you are thankful. And I am hoping that all of this will blow over and everything will get back to normal,” said Helen Karriem.

Food is handed out from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays.