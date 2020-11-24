Domestic Violence cases peak during holiday seasons

Many factors have played into domestic violence calls here in the state, especially during the holidays.

According to Oktibbeha County Sheriff Steve Gladney and Clay County Sheriff, Eddie Scott.

They say the holiday season comes with many stress factors, and disputes between adults can also trickle down to the kids.

“It’s been a very unusual year you have kids out of school, you have people laid off work, so they’ve been home together so a lot of it is just like family disturbances when they get to arguing and not necessarily fighting all the time but we’ve had had a few cases of domestic violence,” says Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott

“The kids are Normally going to be the losers in this you know, they sit there, they listen to mom and dad fuss and fight, then the police get called in and try to separate them, said Steve Gladney, Oktibbeha County sheriff.