Donald Crowther sentencing moved to November 2

STARKVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – It will be another two months before a judge decides the fate of a contractor who cheated a Starkville church out of more than half a million dollars.

Donald Crowther, of Long Beach, was scheduled to be sentenced this afternoon in Oktibbeha Count Circuit Court. He plead guilty in June to false pretense in connection with a failed construction project at Second Baptist Church.

During the hearing Thursday, Judge Lee Coleman said he would give Crowther more time to get personal affairs in order.

Crowther was arrested in 2016 in connection with the project at Second Baptist Church. The church broke ground in July of 2015 for a sanctuary project.

The investigation began after church trustees questioned nearly 400-thousand dollars paid to the contractor when he stopped work.

The judge set a new sentencing date on November 2nd.