Donations filled the community of starkville like never before

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The ongoing pandemic has created hardships for many families, but community organizations are stepping up to fill in the gaps. Three different organizations had one goal in mind today: getting help to those who need it. From food to clothing to household goods, people who came to this community giveaway left with necessities and grateful hearts.

“This is a big giveaway in Starkville today,” said Longview 4H Club Leader Angela Buress-Stewart.

Long lines formed minutes before giveaways took place today in Starkville. The Longview 4H club of Starkville partnered with “Wear It Well” of Tupelo to giveaway clothes and toiletries to the community.

“This event is called a gift from the heart and what we’re doing is providing things back to the community because of the covid-19 we’re actually trying to help alleviate some of the financial burdens that the families may be experiencing during this time we just had the snowstorm and so people are having to pay higher bills so we wanted to donate some things back,” said Stewart.

“We partnered with them because the community of Starkville needs it and so you know we service tupelo and Memphis, but you know it wasn’t too far for us to come and lend a helping hand to give back,” said a representative of Wear It Well in Tupelo Dee Senter.

A wide range of items was given to anyone who walked up or drove up.

“Everything that you can find in a department store right now we have it, and things still have tags on them people have been very generous they’ve cleaned out their closet. We’ve had designer bags that people have donated so this has been a blessing for people to give back to the community and help us with this event,” said Stewart.

Both organizations were proud to have come together and indirectly feed the need of the community and bring a sense of normalcy back.

“We love serving you know that’s the one thing that we try to instill and just have a mind of just giving back and to keep on giving back and serving,” said Senter.

Donations continued as the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. donated over 1000 boxes of food to the community today.

“We believe in uplifting our community so as a chapter we felt like it was something to do especially in this pandemic time just to give something back to our community. We started out with 1700 boxes now I think we’re down to maybe 800 boxes now so we’ve given away roughly 900 boxes already,” said a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. John Jefferson.

The boxes were filled with a wide variety of food for people to enjoy.

” There is milk, apples, oranges, some type of meat, and some yogurt in it to give away to the community and help the community and people that are in need,” said a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. Norris Bishop.

The food giveaway started early because traffic became an issue and that exceeded expectation.

“We weren’t expecting that many people but we’re glad for the turnout and we’re steadily giving out more boxes and as you can see there are more people coming in,” said Jefferson.

All 3 organizations were thankful for their partners in helping bring the events together and wish the community as a whole a thank you for their donations and